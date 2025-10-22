Whittier Trust Co. Sells 265 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Texas Instruments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.92. The firm has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Texas Instruments Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
