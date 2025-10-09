Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Given Sell (D) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating restated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HNGE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hinge Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Hinge Health Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Hinge Health

Shares of Hinge Health stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. Hinge Health has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNGE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at $114,000.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

Featured Stories

