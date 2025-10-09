Brokerages Set Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $328.80

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.80.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday.

Get Reliance alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Reliance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

Reliance Stock Up 0.3%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter valued at $173,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Reliance by 57.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $281.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Reliance has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $347.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.19 and its 200 day moving average is $296.42.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

About Reliance

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.