Insider Selling: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Director Sells $33,191,499.04 in Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) Director Corp Fluor sold 863,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $33,191,499.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,560,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,369,261.72. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corp Fluor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, Corp Fluor sold 854,033 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $36,219,539.53.

On Friday, October 3rd, Corp Fluor sold 797,572 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $31,878,952.84.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Corp Fluor sold 532,354 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $19,441,568.08.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Corp Fluor sold 909,055 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $33,380,499.60.

On Monday, September 29th, Corp Fluor sold 697,210 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $27,156,329.50.

On Friday, September 26th, Corp Fluor sold 588,720 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $22,353,698.40.

On Thursday, September 25th, Corp Fluor sold 965,049 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $36,353,395.83.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Corp Fluor sold 773,921 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $31,336,061.29.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Corp Fluor sold 981,688 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $41,908,260.72.

On Monday, September 22nd, Corp Fluor sold 1,213,069 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $54,394,013.96.

NYSE SMR opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.02. NuScale Power Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,744 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its position in NuScale Power by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NuScale Power by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in NuScale Power by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMR. Northland Securities began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

