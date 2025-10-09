Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Triangle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Up 21.7%

HCTI stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Healthcare Triangle has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $473.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,201,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 20.60% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

