Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D-) Rating for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

