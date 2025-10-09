KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 32,200 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in United Airlines by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in United Airlines by 23.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 38.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This trade represents a 52.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,800. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

