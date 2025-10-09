Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Receives “Hold (C-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,241 shares in the company, valued at $267,135.82. This represents a 12.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,102 shares of company stock valued at $76,068 in the last ninety days. 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 29.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

