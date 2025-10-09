KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 9.0%

Shares of DELL opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $166.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,191,683 shares of company stock worth $578,511,613 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

