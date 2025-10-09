Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.35, for a total value of $8,159,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,833,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,818,114.35. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $8,187,850.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $9,073,900.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $9,018,900.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $8,041,550.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $5,891,600.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $5,819,000.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $5,309,700.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $5,419,150.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $148.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.19 and a beta of 2.60. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $176.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

