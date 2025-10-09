Insider Selling: UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells $1,747,717.92 in Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,747,717.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 859,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,234,125.12. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 8th, Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,827,509.26.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $1,636,030.89.

On Monday, September 29th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $1,513,297.89.

On Friday, September 26th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $1,482,614.64.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,526,798.52.

On Monday, September 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $1,497,342.60.

On Friday, September 19th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,462,977.36.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $1,437,203.43.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $540,450.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00.

UiPath Trading Up 5.2%

NYSE PATH opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.67, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. UiPath, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,559,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,451,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,341 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in shares of UiPath by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 13,722,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 479.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

