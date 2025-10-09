KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 1,000 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 45.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 39.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average of $142.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

