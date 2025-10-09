Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,156,341.90 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $1,156,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,536,855.90. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $1,155,498.75.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,168,912.50.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,275,149.40.

On Friday, September 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.26, for a total transaction of $1,266,717.90.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,265,414.85.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $1,304,583.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,837.80.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,330,337.40.

On Friday, September 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,342,678.05.

On Monday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,338,155.70.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $149.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of -151.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.02. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $146.16 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlassian by 66.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 145.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2,676.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 765,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,502,000 after purchasing an additional 738,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

