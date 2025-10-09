Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C) Rating for Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOMO

Hello Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. Hello Group has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $868.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 967,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 776,770 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 889,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 182,874 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,904,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 511,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 256,132 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.