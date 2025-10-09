Hennessy Advisors’ (HNNA) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Hennessy Advisors has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.55%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

In other news, Director Thomas L. Seavey sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $82,509.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,814.75. This represents a 12.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,398 shares of company stock valued at $219,216. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNNA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 81,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

