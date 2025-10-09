KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Veralto were worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 148.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 198.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

