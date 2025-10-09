Values Added Financial LLC Buys 2,240 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $46.61.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

