Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 44.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 69.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

