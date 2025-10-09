Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 251,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

