Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

