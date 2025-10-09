Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.2% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,214,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Strategic Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 16,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 48,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $200.85 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $200.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average of $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

