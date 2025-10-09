Values Added Financial LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Values Added Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,081,000 after purchasing an additional 337,472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,816,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,480,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 122,079 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,503,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,337,000 after purchasing an additional 615,288 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

