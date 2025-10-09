Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Holdings Decreased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $496.88.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $513.98 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

