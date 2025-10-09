Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Takes Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

