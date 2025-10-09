Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 49 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 893.2% during the 1st quarter. Collier Financial now owns 586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $383.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.89. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

