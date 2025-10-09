Values Added Financial LLC Sells 2,132 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Values Added Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

ESGV opened at $119.66 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

