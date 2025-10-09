Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Stock Position Boosted by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $269.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $283.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.