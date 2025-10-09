Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,662,000 after buying an additional 457,045 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,022,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,416,000 after buying an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after buying an additional 1,717,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

