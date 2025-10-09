Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $337.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

