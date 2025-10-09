Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Position Boosted by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after buying an additional 1,235,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.8%

AMAT opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

