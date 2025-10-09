Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Aon plc $AON

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 85,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in AON by 28.7% in the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 13.5% in the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in AON by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $365.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.48. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.69.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

