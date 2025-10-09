InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $166.31 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $166.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

