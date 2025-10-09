Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $130,858.47 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 11,821 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $130,858.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,379.98. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, K Charles Janac sold 100,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00.

On Monday, October 6th, K Charles Janac sold 5,755 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $80,570.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,147 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $78,045.24.

On Thursday, September 4th, K Charles Janac sold 2,057 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $17,957.61.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $11,139.24.

On Tuesday, August 5th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $656,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 5th, K Charles Janac sold 94,245 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $1,271,365.05.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 40.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 260,277 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the first quarter worth $1,621,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Arteris by 97.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 327,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 161,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Arteris by 9.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,637,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 46.4% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 407,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 129,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

