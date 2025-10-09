L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $295.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

