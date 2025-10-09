Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $240,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $190.21 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

