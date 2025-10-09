Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $217.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

