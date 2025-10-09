US Bancorp DE Has $139.99 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $139,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $92,000. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $657.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $692.42 and its 200-day moving average is $692.73. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.