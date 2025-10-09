Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 846 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

