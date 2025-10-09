REAP Financial Group LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 189.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild Redb raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $226.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.46. The company has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.60, for a total value of $14,470,079.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 628,168,603 shares in the company, valued at $141,086,668,233.80. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,504,415 shares of company stock valued at $604,166,102. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

