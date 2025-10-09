InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 703,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $200.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.20 and its 200-day moving average is $167.17. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $200.86.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

