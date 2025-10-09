Abel Hall LLC Acquires Shares of 2,562 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The company has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.66.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a $127.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

