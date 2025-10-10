Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 458 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Stock Down 1.6%
HD stock opened at $377.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.99.
Home Depot Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot
In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
