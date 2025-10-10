Blair William & Co. IL Sells 33,439 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,439 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $232.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average of $136.53. The company has a market capitalization of $377.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $240.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,316 shares of company stock valued at $45,203,045 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.70.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

