NavPoint Financial Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

NavPoint Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $185.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.18. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

