Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $252.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.04. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.