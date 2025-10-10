Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Netflix by 343,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Netflix by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,231.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,209.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,165.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $523.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

