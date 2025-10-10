Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1,777.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Blackstone by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.2%

BX opened at $160.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.86 and its 200-day moving average is $154.15. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

