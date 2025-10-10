Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.8% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $330.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.98 and a 200 day moving average of $298.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

