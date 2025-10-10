Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2,572.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 333,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3%

BAC opened at $49.71 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $368.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

