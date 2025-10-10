Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Makes New $12.97 Million Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 26.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $980.54 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,059.00. The stock has a market cap of $385.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $829.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.64.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $957.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

